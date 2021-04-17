First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

