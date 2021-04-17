First Bank & Trust Purchases 212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

NYSE:V opened at $226.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $441.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.