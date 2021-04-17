First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,433.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,352.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,091.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,482.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

