First Bank & Trust Sells 186 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Q2 were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Q2 by 87.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $105.24 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

