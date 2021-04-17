First Bank & Trust Sells 238 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

