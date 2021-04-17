First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

