First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.72 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,942,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $47.02.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.