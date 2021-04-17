First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

