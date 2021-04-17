First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $95.28 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

