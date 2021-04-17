First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $4,474,057. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

