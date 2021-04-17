First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,599 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDXX opened at $528.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.42 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

