First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $42.45. 7,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

