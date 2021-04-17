First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $121,000 Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned 0.06% of Wrap Technologies worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.