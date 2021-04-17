First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,029 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Leidos were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.12 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

