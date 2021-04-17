First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $163.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point reissued a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.44.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.83. 999,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.