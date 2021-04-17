Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 282,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

