Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.03

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.03 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.68). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 258,395 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of £140.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

