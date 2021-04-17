Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.89

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.89 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 74.20 ($0.97). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 81,466 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of £102.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

