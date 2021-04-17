Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.45 million, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

