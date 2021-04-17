GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,348.40 ($17.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £67.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

