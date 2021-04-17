Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

