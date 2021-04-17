Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Teradata stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

