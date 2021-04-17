Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

