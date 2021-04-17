Handshake Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $248.21 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,473.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.79 or 0.03985331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00517162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,130.83 or 0.01810080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00685995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00572840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.82 or 0.00446291 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 373,606,809 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

