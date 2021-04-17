Harmony Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $186.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00064749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.90 or 0.00717586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00032711 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,997,994,153 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,038,153 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

