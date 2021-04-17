Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 12,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,300,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

