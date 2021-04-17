HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.49 ($94.69).

Shares of HFG opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

