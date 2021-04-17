Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

