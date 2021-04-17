Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.67.

HON stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

