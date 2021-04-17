H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

