Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $197.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $187.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.