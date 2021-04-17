Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $13.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

