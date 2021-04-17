Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $188,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

