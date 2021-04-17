HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC remained flat at $$19.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179. HV Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

