Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.09. 560,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,070. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

