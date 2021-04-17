iBTC (IBTC) Trading Up 95.8% Over Last Week

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One iBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $44,833.17 and $62.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iBTC has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00066959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00293703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.00703094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.60 or 1.00128065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.28 or 0.00853797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

