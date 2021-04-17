iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

ICAD opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

