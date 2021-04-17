IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IKNX opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. IKONICS has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Insiders have sold 37,767 shares of company stock worth $141,106,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

