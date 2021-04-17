Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

ITW stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.40 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

