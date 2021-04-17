IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £149.27 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £118.44 ($154.74).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 753.50 ($9.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,397 ($18.25). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,320.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,214.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

