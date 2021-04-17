Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 97.9% in March

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,611. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

