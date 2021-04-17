Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.18.

Shares of IMO opened at C$32.05 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

