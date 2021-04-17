Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $6,446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.