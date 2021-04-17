Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 305,611 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 305,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $3,331,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $853.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

