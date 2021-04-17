Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $617.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $296.41 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

