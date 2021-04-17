Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $617.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $296.41 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.