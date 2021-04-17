Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $615,289.52 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.02 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

