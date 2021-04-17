Investors Purchase Large Volume of Discovery Put Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 102,314 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,332% compared to the typical volume of 895 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.