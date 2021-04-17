iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.