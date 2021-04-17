iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

