iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
