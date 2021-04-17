iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,401. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

